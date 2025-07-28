Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $59.34 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

