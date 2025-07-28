Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 428,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

