Nkcfo LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

