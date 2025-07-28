Nkcfo LLC Sells 14,497 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,762,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 745,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 561,507 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

