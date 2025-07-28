2,500 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Trading Up 1.2%
NYSE TKO opened at $170.05 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73.
TKO Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 77.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.
About TKO Group
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
