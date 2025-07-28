Nkcfo LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of -623.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

