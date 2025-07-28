Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 73,050 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,544.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,050 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

