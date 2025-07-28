Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,532 RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. RTX comprises 4.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,844,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RTX by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 88,604 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $156.86 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.