Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $251,892,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Corteva by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Corteva by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

