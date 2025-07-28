Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (MRE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 7th

Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund (ASX:MRE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th.
Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund Price Performance
