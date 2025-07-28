Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,191,344,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $299.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.70.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.