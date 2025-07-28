Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,818,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 55,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGBL opened at $33.96 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

