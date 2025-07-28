Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 3,980 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 338,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 132.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $186,841.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 425,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,366.02. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,208.53. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

