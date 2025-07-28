Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday.

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 283.50 ($3.81) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.81. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

