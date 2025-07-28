Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $165.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

