Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,252,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

