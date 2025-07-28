Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $114.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

