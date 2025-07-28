Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $103.40 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

