Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 8,696 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.95 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

