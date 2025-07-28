Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,574,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,983 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,093,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

