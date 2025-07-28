Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veridan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.56 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

