Nkcfo LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nkcfo LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

