Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.0%

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $168.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.71 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

