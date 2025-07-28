Nkcfo LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 169,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $128,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

