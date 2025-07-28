Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

