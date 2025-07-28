University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.43 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

