Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 581 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 85.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 306,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 141,358 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $103.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

