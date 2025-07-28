Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,785,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $209.14 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

