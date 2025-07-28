Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Zoom Communications by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after buying an additional 1,523,480 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,507,000 after acquiring an additional 780,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,580,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.82 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 129,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,717.50. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $6,804,703. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

