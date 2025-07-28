VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lifted by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,230 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

