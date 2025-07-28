Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,541,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,593,000 after purchasing an additional 942,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,134,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,266,000 after purchasing an additional 709,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

