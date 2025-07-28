Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

