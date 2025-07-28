Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.26 Million Stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,286,004.27. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,820 shares of company stock valued at $113,297,985. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $467.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.89 and a 200 day moving average of $419.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

