Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) is Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 32.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $45,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

