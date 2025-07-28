Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,255 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $178,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $151.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.