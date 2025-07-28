Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) is Fielder Capital Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fielder Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 772,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,404 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 914,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 869,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $63.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $66.49.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

