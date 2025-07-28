Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $282.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.31. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

