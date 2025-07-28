University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,124 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 289,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,444,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,543,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,355,000 after buying an additional 430,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $292.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

