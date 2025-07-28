Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,839 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after purchasing an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:EMR opened at $149.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $149.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.38.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.