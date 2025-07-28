Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

