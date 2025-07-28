Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,507 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $223.03 and a one year high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.61.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

