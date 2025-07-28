TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in TPG by 132.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TPG by 12,263.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

TPG Price Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $58.40 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -496.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Samantha Holloway sold 21,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $977,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the sale, the director owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

