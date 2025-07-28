Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stake Cut by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,639,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,030,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,122,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,190,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $149,468,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,373,000 after buying an additional 65,407 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $265.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

