Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,297,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,559,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

