Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

