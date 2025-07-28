Carrera Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Carrera Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors owned about 0.15% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10,570.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

