Carrera Capital Advisors Acquires 751 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 189,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 586,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 68.4% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,264,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

