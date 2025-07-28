Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 326,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Siga Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Siga Technologies alerts:

Siga Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Siga Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Siga Technologies Profile

Siga Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siga Technologies Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siga Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siga Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.