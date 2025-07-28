Corton Capital Inc. Invests $45,000 in ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ARKO by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ARKO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARKO stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 0.73. ARKO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

ARKO ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ARKO had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.10%. Analysts predict that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered ARKO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ARKO in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on ARKO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARKO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

