Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 11,194 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Carrera Capital Advisors decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,194 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $201.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.13. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.17%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

